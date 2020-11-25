Thomas Joseph Cahill III
Sneads Ferry, NC - Thomas Joseph Cahill III, age 84, of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, died November 21, 2020. He was born September 16, 1936 in Binghamton, New York, the son of Thomas Joseph Cahill II and Virginia Flanagan. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Cahill, and children, daughter Patricia Ingraham and husband Dana of Binghamton, New York; son Thomas J. Cahill IV and wife Jenn Colby of Binghamton, New York; brother Jack Cahill of Binghamton, New York; stepchildren Regan Smith of Atlanta, GA, Cameron Smith and wife Melissa of Lafayette, GA; grandchildren Joseph Ingraham and Maura Ingraham both from Binghamton, New York; and his many nieces and nephews which are too numerous to mention.
Thomas retired from IBM in Binghamton, New York and was an active member of the All Saints Catholic Church, in addition to his membership with VFW. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served at the New York City Army Headquarters.
A memorial mass will be held 11 AM Tuesday, December 1 at All Saints Catholic Church.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for their devoted and loving care. Donations may be made to the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation at https://lifecare.org/ways-to-give/
.