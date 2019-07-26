|
|
Thomas Joseph Donovan
formerly of Binghamton - Thomas Joseph Donovan born in Binghamton, NY to Arthur & Mary (Hogan) Donovan on August 14, 1938. Tom passed away peacefully at his home in Virginia on July 19, 2019, after battling cancer.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife June (Megelich), Siblings Brian, Sheila and Gerald, and Grandsons Thomas and Matthew Koller.
Survivors include his daughters Julie (David) Collins, Michelle (Lee) Wingo, Lynn (John) Elcano, Laurie Donovan, and Jennifer (Lee) Berlin; Grandchildren, Robert, Michael, Samantha, Miranda, Emily, Christopher, Zachary, Meredith, Ashley, Aaron, Juliana; Great Grandchildren Oliver and Evie; Siblings Dennis (Sue) Donovan, Eileen (Tim) Heslin, Mark (Annie) Donovan and Lisa (Jerry) O'Dwyer.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 26, 2019