Thomas Kaminsky
Binghamton - Thomas Kaminsky, 78, of Binghamton, departed this world at home surrounded by family on November 11, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Mary (Lazo) Kaminsky. Also, a brother, Francis (Mary) Kaminsky. Tom is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Lola D. Kaminsky; sons, Patrick (Anne), Richard (Laurie), David (Susan), Thomas (Stacy). Tom is also survived by eight grandchildren; Marissa, Kayla, Jonathon, Marc, Katie, Sara, Jacob, Logan, and four great grandchildren; one sister, Lois (Jim) Remza; one brother, Philip (Sharon) Kaminsky, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to recognize one special nephew Michael Kaminsky and his wife Shelly. Their frequent visits and compassionate assistance, including many pinochle games, were especially enjoyable to Tom. He also had a special relationship with his niece Michele and great nephew Brian.
He requested a simple obituary. Anyone that knew him, would agree, he did not want to burden anyone in life or death. We will honor this request as much as possible, but mention some special moments. Tom retired from GAF after several years of service and was a long time parishioner of Sts Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Tom retired early and was able to participate daily in the lives of his grandchildren. His availability for transportation and school activities will always be remembered and cherished. He had a witty sense of humor which his family shares on many occasions. Tom was a lifelong outdoorsman. He shared many memories with Lola, his sons, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. His favorite activity was walleye fishing with hand tied buck tail jigs. Tom rarely kept fish for dinner, but was often heard to say he would fish everyday if he could.
As a recipient of an organ donation, Tom's heart transplant gave him 11 more years of joy and irreplaceable memories. The family would also like to recognize the expert, skillful, and compassionate care provided by Dr. Sun-Hi Lee of NY Presbyterian Hospital NYC. She provided hope and the expectation of success throughout Tom's transplant journey. Mr. Angelo Mabasa, NP was an integral and valued part of Tom's care. A Funeral mass will be held 10 AM Saturday at Sts Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 148 Clinton St., Binghamton, New York. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the Church from 9 AM until the time of the service. Arrangements are by The Mikeska Funeral Home 161 Clinton Street Binghamton New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sts Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, and the American Heart Association
. The family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice for the compassionate care provided.