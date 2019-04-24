Services
Thomas L. Walters Obituary
Thomas L. Walters

Candor, NY - Thomas L. Walters, 63, of Candor, NY passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, April 21, 2019. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Geraldine Walters; sister, Patricia Walters; brother, Merle Walters. He is survived by his daughter, Renee Carrier and Curtis McIntosh; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas, Jr. and Tasia Walters; adopted son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Tracy Tarby; 10 grandchildren; special friend, Joanne Saylor-Lowe; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Sandra Jordan, Mike and Mary Walters, Derwin and Sue Walters; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Life Celebration Services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Owego with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Tom's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 24, 2019
