|
|
Thomas Leon Beynon
Port Charotte, FL. - 4/26/1940-4/19/2019
Thomas lived most of his life in Binghamton NY, passing away in his home in Port Charotte, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Eldwilda Beynon, his brother Richard Lindsey, Stepson Frank Pease.
Survived by his wife Joanna Gow-Beynon and siblings Carol Blawn and William Beynon. He was a loving stepfather of 12 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He retired from Maines Paper & Food Co., Conklin NY in 2013.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 2, 2019