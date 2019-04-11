Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Ambrose Church
203 Washington Avenue
Endicott, NY
Endwell - Thomas J. Lipka, 82, of Endwell, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living, Vestal. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his wife Margaret, the love of his life; son Mark; daughter Sandra Mills, her husband William, a very special person and grandchildren Samantha and Bryan Mills. Tom was a veteran of the US Navy serving four years. He was employed by General Electric, Martin Marietta and Lockheed Martin, with a culmination of 36 years of dedicated service.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 2 pm at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Avenue, Endicott. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, or michaeljfox.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
