Thomas M. Konecny



Endicott - Thomas M. Konecny, 79, of Endicott, NY passed away unexpectedly on October 31. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Rupert and Mary and his brother, Rupert Jr. He is survived by his sons Jim (Amy) and Michael, and sister, Mary Anne (John) Klein of Albany, and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



He was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School. He was employed by the Binghamton Press and retired from IBM, Endicott. He was a member of the American Carpathian Russian Club, Endicott. He was a huge car enthusiaist and enjoyed the big car shows.



We will miss his humorous personality. He was very loving of is family, especially his two sons who live in California.



His family wishes to make a special Thank You to Tom's close friends (and family), Jim and Terri Willerton, Peggy O'Hara and Tom Chamberlain for looking over him in time of needs. They made a huge difference in his life, and comfort for the family knowing they were there for him.



Per Tom's request, there will be no furneral. Burial will be private. Arrangements by Allen Memorial Home, 511 E. Main St., Endicott, NY 13760



We will miss you, Tom.



Toodle-Loo Buckaroo









