Johnson City - Thomas M. Lehman, 61, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Martin & Margaret Lehman. He is survived by his loving wife, Hope Ann Lehman; four stepchildren; thank you, Roxann & Brent, for all of your help during his illness-you had a special place in his heart; his mother-in-law, Linda Heath; many cousins, including Dawn Kozak Moochler, who was very dear to him; and also his close friends, Lou Tokos and Kevin Kunkle. Tom worked for Giant Markets and did construction in his early years before going on the road. He drove truck for 23 years with the handle "Drifter" and had many adventures. Upon returning home he worked security at the State Office building and UHS until he retired in 2017 due to illness. Tom was a firm believer in the 2nd Amendment, a good listener and friend, and even though he was relatively new to it, a great dad. He had a wonderful sense of humor along with the ability to make you laugh even you didn't think you could. At Tom's request, services will be private. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 30, 2019