Thomas M. Reddon
Starrucca, PA - Trooper (retired) Thomas Michael Reddon, Starrucca, PA., passed into his everlasting life with our savior Jesus Christ on December 8th, 2019. Born in Susquehanna on December 25, 1943, Tom was predeceased by his parents George and Kathleen Reddon.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife Gale Medlar Williams; his children, daughter Kelly Reddon and son Paul Reddon; grandchildren, Perry and Kendyl Reddon and Krue Weadon; a sister, Nancy; and loving cousin Joe McCann and his wife Joann, as well as many cherished cousins and friends.
When he married his high school sweetheart Gale, he was blessed to gain a loving and supportive family; children Scott and Heather Wiliams, Steve and Ginny Williams, Greg and Kim Williams, and Kristin and Donald Potter; grandchildren Mike and Rhonda Williams, Nathan and Amanda Williams, Shannon Williams, Danielle Williams, Cindy and Chris Fleetwood, Cassidy Farr, Kye Farr, Taegan Williams, Rhiannon and Reilly Potter; great-grandchildren Carson, Caden, and Calianna Williams; sisters Naomi Getter, Joyce Troup, and Linda Medlar; and brothers Larry Medlar and wife Sandra, and David Medlar and wife Diane, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Tom enjoyed traveling with Gale, working in the garden, deer hunting with the guys and sitting in the Billy Frye cabin with them while swapping tall tales about the huge buck that got away, watching old western movies, and listening to bluegrass music. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Tom served in the United States Navy from 1962 through 1966 before beginning his career as a Pennsylvania State Troop in 1967. He was stationed at Troop N in Bloomsburg for 24 years, where he served with distinction and valor.
Tom was a devout Christian, devoted husband, father and friend. His kind heart extended to all who knew him and he will be sorely missed. His undaunted courage and strength during the five years of his illness is a testament to his faith.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held Saturday, December 14th, at noon at the Body of Christ Church in Starrucca, with Pastor Kevin Setzer officiating. Friends may call beginning at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Body of Christ Church, PO Box 5, Starrucca, PA 18462.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019