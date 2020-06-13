Thomas M. Segrue
Vestal, NY - Thomas M. Segrue, 76, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital. He is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Laura Segrue; son, Michael T. Segrue; sisters, Shirley Segrue, Marilyn Edwards, Annamae Koppler, Regina McAuliffe and brother Jack Segrue. He leaves behind his two daughters and their husbands Dr. Laura & Steve Gorny and Colleen & Stuart Webb. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Tyler and Elle Marie Gorny as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend and will be deeply missed. Proudly raised on the East Side of Binghamton, Tom had a true entrepreneurial spirit and was a great conversationalist. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Due to the current public health concerns, funeral services will be private. Express condolences online at www.SavageFS.com. Arrangements entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.