Thomas Michael Delaney, Jr.
Gilbertsville - Thomas Michael Delaney, Jr., 55, of Gilbertsville, was called to be with the angels while surrounded by his family on January 15th, 2020. Tom was born on July 14, 1964 in Norwich, CT and was a son of Thomas and Anita (Lemire) Delaney, Sr. On August 19, 1989 he married Bernadette Corwin in Little Meadows, PA.
Tom was a respected member of the Gilbertsville community and cherished by his family. He graduated Gilbertsville Central School in 1982 among some of his lifelong friends. He then went on to serve our country in the United States ARMY field artillery. He spent over 20 years as a member of the American Legion Post 1339 in Gilbertsville where he was a former adjutant and Commander. Tom was a past member of the Town of Butternuts Planning Board, the Village Board of Trustees and held office as the Village of Gilbertsville deputy mayor.
He owned Lake Clear Wabbler, where he manufactured award-winning fishing lures that were sold on a world-wide platform. He was a Red Sox fanatic and loved sports which he passed along to his children. Tom also served as coordinator and coach for Gilbertsville's Youth Baseball Program for several years, and was GMU's 1994 Varsity Baseball Coach. He was an avid outdoorsman and he enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling with friends and family. Tom absolutely loved to cook, especially grilling, and he was great at it. In his retirement; Tom took care of his family, rooted hard for the Red Sox, and enjoyed spending time with his grandson.
He was a devoted loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son. He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Delaney; children, Samantha Delaney, Gregory (Tanya Barnes) Delaney, and Matthew Delaney; grandson, Tanner Delaney; mother, Anita Delaney; sister's Suzanne (Fred) Gilmore and Cathy Delaney; father-in-law, Kenneth Corwin; sister-in-law Lorraine (Bob Pabst) Corwin and brother-in-law, Marlin Corwin. He also leaves behind his beloved extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Thomas M. Delaney, Sr.; mother-in-law, Aryle Corwin; uncle's, Martin Delaney and John McDonald; aunt's, Mary Wilcox and Priscilla Delaney and cousin Michael McDonald.
A private graveside service will be held in the spring of 2020 with full Military Honors at Brookside Cemetery in Gilbertsville. The family will host a separate celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
His family has entrusted his care to the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020