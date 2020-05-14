Thomas Michael McWeeney
Greene - Thomas Michael McWeeney, 70, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the comfort of his home, with his devoted family by his side, after battling multiple myeloma for nearly a year.
He was born in the Bronx on June 15, 1949, son of Estelle (Ziegler) and the late Thomas McWeeney. He later relocated to Sidney Center, where he met the love of his life, Karen Ruff, eventually sharing 35 years of marriage, building a life and raising a family.
Tom was an intelligent, hardworking, self-made man. He excelled at a career he loved as a senior designer, retiring from Hyster-Yale in Greenville, NC. A perfectionist at heart, his work and everything he endeavored was meticulous. He enjoyed repurposing, fixing and inventing things using whatever might be at hand. He loved science, space and trains, as well as fishing, music and movies. With a desire for adventure, Tom enjoyed taking drives on unfamiliar roads, and had a knack for always finding his way back.
For all his talents and hobbies, the most important thing in Tom's life was his family. He was Karen's rock, an amazing father, and a tremendously proud grandfather. When Tom had a plan, his family didn't question or worry.
He will be missed by: his wife, Karen; three children: Ian and his wife, Sienna; Colin; and Megan and her finace, Rob Wurtenberg; his mother, Estelle; four grandsons: Gavin, Zachary, Landon and Ryker; sisters: Estelle, Catherine and Maureen; brothers, Sean, Michael and James; as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws and extended family.
Burial will be private in Highland Cemetery, Sidney Center.
Share memories and condolences with the family online at www.landersfh.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 14 to May 18, 2020.