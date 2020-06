Thomas N. HuyckApalachin - Thomas N. Huyck 78 of Apalachin, NY, went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 2, 2020, with his family by his side.He was predeceased by his parents: Dorothy E. and William N. Huyck. He is survived by his devoted wife Sally Huyck; his loving sons and daughter; Vincent Huyck (Wendy); Matthew Huyck; Sheila McLain (Don); his twelve precious grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; his loving sisters; Patricia Bassos (George); Deanna Stephens (David) and a niece.Thomas attended Owego Apalachin High School and served six years in the Army National Guard. He retired from IBM, Endicott and Instron Corporation, Johnson City. For many years he was a member of the Apalachin Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Squad.Thomas was a devoted family man and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. He spent his time enjoying his family, friends and home.The family will schedule a private service at a later date. Services provided by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Home, Waynesboro, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be made to your church or a favorite charity The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Augusta Hospice of the Shenandoah; Bev, Kaitlyn and Susan for their loving care and Compassion. Never miss an opportunity to tell someone you love them.