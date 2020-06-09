Thomas N. Huyck
Apalachin - Thomas N. Huyck 78 of Apalachin, NY, went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 2, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was predeceased by his parents: Dorothy E. and William N. Huyck. He is survived by his devoted wife Sally Huyck; his loving sons and daughter; Vincent Huyck (Wendy); Matthew Huyck; Sheila McLain (Don); his twelve precious grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; his loving sisters; Patricia Bassos (George); Deanna Stephens (David) and a niece.
Thomas attended Owego Apalachin High School and served six years in the Army National Guard. He retired from IBM, Endicott and Instron Corporation, Johnson City. For many years he was a member of the Apalachin Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Squad.
Thomas was a devoted family man and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. He spent his time enjoying his family, friends and home.
The family will schedule a private service at a later date. Services provided by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Home, Waynesboro, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be made to your church or a favorite charity.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Augusta Hospice of the Shenandoah; Bev, Kaitlyn and Susan for their loving care and Compassion. Never miss an opportunity to tell someone you love them.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.