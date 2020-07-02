Thomas Nemconsky



6/23/1949-6/22/2020 - On June 22nd, 2020 Tom ended his earthly journey and began his Heavenly journey to be with family and friends who have departed before him. Tom grew up in the "First Ward" and was proud to be a "Warder". Tom retired as a Master Sergeant from the US Air Force, serving in Vietnam. Tom along with his family were stationed in the US and Europe. Tom was a Past Commander of the First Ward American, member of the Polish Club, the VFW post 758 and the Moose Club. Tom attended St. Cyril School, Binghamton High School and graduated summa cum laude from Wilmington College, Delaware. He played CYO basket ball. He played on several baseball teams in Binghamton and while in the Air Force. He enjoyed bowling and accomplished a 300 perfect game to his credit. He was also a "struggling" golfer who had a rare hole in on on the 16th hole at River Run II course.



Tom was predeceased by his parents Mary & Jacob Nemconsky. Also his brother Richard Nemconsky and sister-in-law Dawn Nemconsky. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Angela and daughter Jeannie. Also survived by his sister Patricia (Bob) Almstead and Christine (Mark) Baldwin. Nephews Scott & Sean Almstead. Eric (Jasmin) Baldwin & Jack (Chelsi) Baldwin. Niece Wendy (Scott) Ladd and special nephew Jeff (Kris) Wilson and niece Lisa Wilson. Also surviving Tom are his brother-in-laws; Tony and Jack Massar and sister-in-law MaryAnn Massar. Also many cousins, great nephews and nieces. Tom enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved to travel going to his Vietnam reunions. He enjoyed time listening to the "Oldie Goldie" music. All who knew Tom will have loving memories of a friend and a soul that our hearts will not allow us to forget. As Tom would say bye for now "Going Up to the Spirit in the sky". A memorial mass will be offered 1:00 PM Wednesday July 8th at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church. Burial will be private at a later date. Arrangements made by MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.









