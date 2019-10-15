|
|
Thomas P. Pomeroy
Vestal - Thomas Patrick Pomeroy went to be with his Lord October 14, 2019 he was 69 years old. He was preceded to The Lord by his Father Harry and Mother Betty and his brother Michael Pomeroy. He lived his life for his family who loved him dearly. Tom was a 1968 graduate of Catholic Central High School where he was a stand out football star. After that he attended Broome Tech (Now BCC). He served his country with distinction in the US NAVY starting in 1971 and was honorably discharged in 1973. While in the Navy he married his loving wife of 48 years Karen. In 1974 Tom joined the NYS Troopers where he served his community for 30 years retiring in 2004. During his time with the Troopers he proudly served as the Troop C Delegate representing his fellow Troopers in the PBA. He also served as the PBA treasurer. He was lovingly referred to by his fellow Troopers as "Pops". Tom is survived by his Wife Karen and Son Michael, Daughter in law Jenna, his grandchildren Macklin and Jade and his unofficially adopted Son Jake Frisch. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal, Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Tom's memory may be made to GiGi Playhouse, 732 Vestal Parkway E. Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019