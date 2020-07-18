1/1
Thomas R. Kilukowski
Thomas R. Kilukowski

Thomas R. Kilukowski (TK) 72 years old, predeceased by his parents Mildred and Joseph Kilukowski. He is survived by a brother Joseph Kilukowski of North Bay, N.Y., a sister Joyce (Aubrey) Marbaker of Binghamton, N.Y., a niece Lee Ann (Tom) Oakley of Newark N.Y., and Linda (Jeff) Miller of Rockwall, Texas, and a nephew Daniel Marbaker of Port Crane, N.Y.. Along with his special friend who he called his brother, Rick Matott of Clifton Park, N.Y., and his beloved cat Emily. Thomas was a devoted Yankee and Giant fan, but loved going to Las Vegas once a year and going to the casinos in his area. Tommy worked for the McDonald Corporation, where he became the youngest manager in the corporation. After 16-17 years he left to settle in Schenectady to work for Stewart's Corporation in management, from which he retired after 33 years. Tommy was well known and liked for his faimess, honesty and great sense of humor. He will be very much missed. A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m Tuesday July 21 at Vestal Hills Memorial Park in the Tower. Friends may come from 11 a.m until the time of the service. Arrangements are made by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City New York.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Vestal Hills Memorial Park
JUL
21
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Vestal Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
