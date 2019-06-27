Thomas R. Loos



Endicott - Thomas R. Loos, 76, of Endicott NY passed away after a lengthy illness Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1943 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the son of Emil and Bernette (Matsche) Loos of Oshkosh. On April 2, 2016, he married Sharon Heath. He worked for many years at IBM and after retirement for HR Block and was a member of St Andrew's Church. He enjoyed model trains, playing guitar, and collecting old Rock and Roll LP's and 45's. He was a worship team member in his church. He was a professional recorded guitarist with the Black Knights Band, in the late 1950's and early 1960's. He is survived by his wife Sharon Loos, his sons Christopher (Joleen Lurcock) Loos, Timothy Loos, grandson Dylan Loos, He is further survived by his children Sharon Frazee of Holly Springs, NC, Robin (Theodore) Roberson of Moravia NY, Robert Glave of Wade, NC, Shelley (Douglas) Smith Jr of Cortland, NY, Scott (Kelly) Heath of Lafayette, NY,. 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and 8 siblings. Roger Loos, Oshkosh, Robert (Sandy) Loos of Hot Springs Arkansas, Howard (Kathleen) Loos of Lake Bluff IL, Gerald Loos of Winter haven FL, Arthur (Roni) Loos of Oshkosh, Christine Schroeder of Oshkosh, Jeffrey (Kathleen) of Oshkosh, Janet Radig (Dennis) of Oshkosh and numerous, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife of 43 years, Susan (Kraft) Loos. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM. at St Andrew's Church in Endicott with Father Tony Seel officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 PM. until the time of the service. Interment will be at Vestal Hills Memorial Park in Vestal on Monday July 1st at 2:00 pm. There will also be a memorial service held for Thomas in Oshkosh, WI at St Jude's Parish, Sacred Heart site, on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM with visitation one-hour prior. No flowers please. The family would like to thank all those who have supported them during Tom's illness. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary