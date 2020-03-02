|
Thomas Roy Bean, 74, of Owego, NY, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, NY. He was born in Burlington, VT on December 3, 1945, the son of the late Clifford and Winnifred (Norris) Bean. He was predeceased by his brother, Virgil Bean and his sister, Velma Brigante. Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Charlene (Bourgault) Bean; his four children, Todd Bean, Trevor Bean, Kerrie Bean, Andrew Bean; his two grandsons, Dylan Bean and Tyler Bogart; his brothers and sister-in-law, Jim and Ginger Bean, Henry and Sheila Bean; his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Gary Boring; his brother-in-law, John Brigante; his best friends, Dave and Sharon; and he was lovingly known as "Uncle Tommy" to his many nieces and nephews.
Tom served in the United States Navy; and was a lifetime avid bowler. He was a fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants, and the Boston Bruins and always enjoyed reading a good Western novel.
Family and friends are invited to visit and celebrate Tom's life at Richards Funeral Home, Rte. 17c West, Owego, NY 13827, on Thursday March 5, 2020, from 10:00am until 12:00 Noon. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020