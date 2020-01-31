|
Thomas S. Stolarcyk
Dolgeville - Thomas S. Stolarcyk, 69, of Irish Settlement Road, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 26, 2020, at his home he built, with his adoring family by his side.
He was born on June 19, 1950, in Binghamton, the son of the late Wallace and Martina (Dot) Connolly Stolarcyk and graduated at Greene Central Schools, Greene, NY. Tom served in the United States Air Force in Iceland. He was united in marriage to the former Mary Wood.
Tom was an astounding hard-working individual throughout his life, starting with Maxon Feed in Greene. Knowing he was a farmer at heart, he managed a beef farm until eventually operating his own dairy farm. Following his farming days, Tom managed Willow Run Food warehouse in Vestal, NY which lead to his becoming part of the Teamsters Union and working for the union for many years. With his love for the Adirondacks, Tom moved north to Dolgeville and worked for DEC before retiring.
Tom was very skilled in all trades and was a master at working with his hands, especially building houses. He built many houses and barns including his present home he built with his son. There was nothing he couldn't fix or build with the finest detail. He was a member of the St. Johnsville American Legion.
Tom is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Mary; his daughters and son-in-law, Courtney and James LaMountain and Dominica Stolarcyk of South Carolina, Jennifer Thatcher of Mohawk, and son, Tristan Kuhlman of Little Falls; his grandchildren, Matthew LaMountain, Olivia LaMountain and Ruby Kirkwood , Kyna Morales, Haley O'Pry, Sage Kuhlman, Tyler Thatcher, Samantha Thatcher, Madelyn Willson, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his nine loving siblings, Kevin, Colleen, Wallace Jr., Owen, Stanley, Sean, Peter, Amy, Molly, their spouses, children and families. Tom was predeceased by his sister, Mary Siobhan.
Please remember Shriners, The American Legion and Mother Earth in Tom's honor.
Tom's services and burial will be held privately in the Adirondacks at the convenience of the family.
Tom and his family's care have been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, Little Falls. (315) 508-5131
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020