Windsor - Thomas Stephen Confer Jr. 85 of Windsor passed away on Wed. March 27, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by his son, Craig, parents, Ora & Thomas S. Confer Sr., sisters, Leona, Zereta & Aletha & Ora, brothers, Roy & Howard. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Luetta, children & spouses: Julie (Tony), Donna (Randy), Thomas (Dana), Jenny (Ron), grandchildren, Matthew, Hannah, Morgan (Craig), Lyndsey, Robin, Cooper, Mike, Erin & Stefi, great grandchildren, Alyss & Nolan, a sister, Marjorie Adamik and also many nieces and nephews. He was a retired 33 year employee of NY Telephone Co., former Village and Town Justice for Windsor, and a US Navy Veteran serving from 1951 -1956 on USS Freemont. He was predeceased by his faithful dog, "Nikki."

Private Graveside Services will be held in Knox Cemetery, Ouaquaga at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 31, 2019
