Thomas V. Merritt
Harpursville - Thomas V. Merritt, 71 of Harpursville passed away on Sun. Feb. 9, 2020 at his home. He was predeceased by his parents, Vernon & Lola (Neff) Merritt and a brother Stewart. He is survived by a niece, Danette and nephew, Joseph along with many other family members and cousins. He was a member of the Nineveh Presbyterian Church. He was a US Army Veteran.
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday July 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com
