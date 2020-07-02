1/
Thomas V. Merritt
1948 - 2020
Thomas V. Merritt

Harpursville - Thomas V. Merritt, 71 of Harpursville passed away on Sun. Feb. 9, 2020 at his home. He was predeceased by his parents, Vernon & Lola (Neff) Merritt and a brother Stewart. He is survived by a niece, Danette and nephew, Joseph along with many other family members and cousins. He was a member of the Nineveh Presbyterian Church. He was a US Army Veteran.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday July 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
