Thomas Virgilio
- - Thomas Virgilio 84 passed away August 29, 2019 in California. He was predeceased by his daughter Lisa parents Dominic and Janet and brothers William and Donald.
He is survived by his loving daughter Maria and sister in- laws Vivian and Patricia and their children he adored, Janet, Annette, Debbie, Sharon, David and Billy John and extended great nieces and nephews.
Thomas was very proud to serve his Country and was a US Army Veteran Military Police 3rd armored division Frankfort Germany and was awarded sharp shooter good conduct medal.
He was a graduate of Binghamton with a business degree and spent many years working for the aerospace industry in Los Angeles.
Thomas was an avid reader, writer and talented artist. He loved his family and the simple pleasures of life. A good laugh was a guarantee.
Although he resided in California his heart never left Binghamton. A military burial is scheduled for mid October at the Los Angeles National Cemetary. In lieu of flowers please do something nice for someone.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 4, 2019