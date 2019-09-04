Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Virgilio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Virgilio


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Virgilio Obituary
Thomas Virgilio

- - Thomas Virgilio 84 passed away August 29, 2019 in California. He was predeceased by his daughter Lisa parents Dominic and Janet and brothers William and Donald.

He is survived by his loving daughter Maria and sister in- laws Vivian and Patricia and their children he adored, Janet, Annette, Debbie, Sharon, David and Billy John and extended great nieces and nephews.

Thomas was very proud to serve his Country and was a US Army Veteran Military Police 3rd armored division Frankfort Germany and was awarded sharp shooter good conduct medal.

He was a graduate of Binghamton with a business degree and spent many years working for the aerospace industry in Los Angeles.

Thomas was an avid reader, writer and talented artist. He loved his family and the simple pleasures of life. A good laugh was a guarantee.

Although he resided in California his heart never left Binghamton. A military burial is scheduled for mid October at the Los Angeles National Cemetary. In lieu of flowers please do something nice for someone.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.