Thomas Vito Iacovelli
Vestal - Thomas Vito Iacovelli, 60, of Vestal passed away on January 19, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Guido Iacovelli and Marie Mastro (George Darpino) Iacovelli and his cousin Toni Lynn Iacovelli. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Angela Iacovelli, son Joseph, daughter Taylor (Mark) Caramore, granddaughters Stella, Ruby, and Charlotte Caramore. He is also survived by his siblings David Iacovelli, Rick Iacovelli, and Rosemarie Urban, nieces and nephews Dylan, Dustin, Leah and David along with Aunt and Uncle Tony and Beverly Iacovelli and cousin Michele Iacovelli, as well as many extended family members and many, many dear friends. Tom was known for being personable and kind to everyone he met. He spent many years in the restaurant business managing the Vestal Steakhouse and later as owner of the Plantation House before ultimately retiring from Wegmans in 2017. He was a volunteer and supporter of the Broome County Humane Society and loved all animals especially his three faithful companions Lucy, Dodger, and Sully. He was an avid musician, gardener, bird watcher, and Yankee fan. Tom adored his family and his favorite days were spent talking with them as well as being his children's biggest fan in all of their endeavors. In recent years he spent time playing with his 3 young granddaughters. His final days were spent at Mercy House of the Southern Tier to which his family is eternally grateful. Thank you to Melissa, who helped him through his illness, and to Dr. Sethi, Dr. Ronald Harris, the UHS Oncology staff and the neuro suite staff at Wilson Hospital for the wonderful care he received during his last year of life.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 10:30 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 West Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery, Vestal. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott Tuesday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Humane Society of Broome County or Mercy House of the Southern Tier.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020