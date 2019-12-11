|
|
Thomas W. "Tucker" Burke
Binghamton - Tom "Tucker" Burke passed away at home December 5, 2019 at the age of 80.He was predeceased by his wife Pauline Morano Burke in 1992, parents Dorothy and Maurice Burke and his sister-in-law Patricia Burke. He is survived by his Brother Kevin & wife Jackie, Port Dickinson and Brother M. James Burke, Naples, Florida, 4 nephews and 3 nieces. Tucker was a graduate of St. Paul's High School and attended North High. (He often joked that he "could never get a class ring cause he never knew what year he would graduate.") He was a retired long time employee of the City of Binghamton. Tom was a stand-out basketball player at St. Paul's holding the single game scoring record for CYO and an all- star baseball and basketball player at North High. He then continued his basketball career in the City Municipal and YMCA House Leagues playing for many teams and to insure he would always have a team to play on, he and Brother Jim sponsored the "Burkes Boys Team." In his later years he became an avid marathon runner and was often observed running throughout the entire Broome County. In honoring Tom's request there will be no services.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019