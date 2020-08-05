Thomas W. Hager
Binghamton - It is with great sadness that we announce that the Southside has lost a legend and founding father of fun. Thomas W. Hager, 84, passed away peacefully July 31, 2020 at Willow Point Nursing Home. He is predeceased by his loving wife Margaret (Peg), his parents John and Dorothy Hager, sister Judi Monahan, father and mother in law Joseph and Evie Colangelo, brothers in law Leo Colangelo and Ferd Morsch. He is survived by his children Thomas J (Kathleen), Brent, Joseph and Kirsten Hager, his grandchildren Maura and Erin Hager, his siblings Nancy Morsch, Jack (Barbara) Hager and Debbie (Wayne) Micholychak, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dad was a hard worker and a jack of all trades. He served in the U.S. Army, was a butcher/meat cutter for over 30 years and rounded out his working career as a tavern owner, where he was his own best customer. He was also a world class "Olympic" athlete. Just to name a few of his athletic accomplishments, Dad specialized in beer bottle handstand gymnastics, telephone spike bending (Dad was as strong as an ox!) and one on five basketball. When you inbounded the ball to him no teammate ever saw it again! Not to mention his downhill skiing antics! Dad was a larger than life personality. He lit up the room when he walked in. He genuinely loved people and they loved him right back. He was the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back and help out anyone who needed it. He fiercely loved his family and friends, the memories made from trips taken with them throughout the years are priceless and the stories are timeless. Dad always said "Remember the road home is never long". You are home now Dad, Heaven is much livelier with you in it! The family would like to thank the staff at Willow Point Nursing Home for taking such good care of Dad over the years and especially for the care and comfort you gave him in his final days. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00 AM, Monday August 17th at the Parish of Ss. John and Andrew Catholic Church 1263 Vestal Ave. Binghamton, NY. Burial will follow in St. Augustine's Cemetery, Silver Lake, PA. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 9:00 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Tom's name to the American Heart Association
or a charity of your choice
.