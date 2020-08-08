1/1
Thomas W. Harmon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas W. Harmon

Binghamton - There is now a great emptiness in our lives and in our hearts as we mourn the loss of the greatest man we've ever known, Tom Harmon.

We are so thankful for the time we were able to spend with Tom, aged 84, and even though he is no longer with us, his love, loyalty, friendship, and strength will never be forgotten. Tom was the proud and accomplished owner of T.W. Harmon, Inc, a general contracting firm.

We are profoundly saddened to announce his passing on August 7th, 2020, yet we are grateful that in his last moments, not alone, we were by his side.

Tom is preceded in death by his sons, Christopher and Thomas Walter, Jr., and also the love of his life, Carol Ann, who have been patiently waiting to be reunited with him in Heaven.

Tom is survived by daughter Mary Harmon, her daughters Stephanie and Chelsea Smith, son Fran Harmon, wife Kim and their children Abigail Stanley and T.J. Harmon, and his great grandson Franky.

Visitation is by invitation only, please correspond to the family by email at tomharmonmemorial@gmail.com. Private Gravside Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano will officiate.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved