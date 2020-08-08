Thomas W. HarmonBinghamton - There is now a great emptiness in our lives and in our hearts as we mourn the loss of the greatest man we've ever known, Tom Harmon.We are so thankful for the time we were able to spend with Tom, aged 84, and even though he is no longer with us, his love, loyalty, friendship, and strength will never be forgotten. Tom was the proud and accomplished owner of T.W. Harmon, Inc, a general contracting firm.We are profoundly saddened to announce his passing on August 7th, 2020, yet we are grateful that in his last moments, not alone, we were by his side.Tom is preceded in death by his sons, Christopher and Thomas Walter, Jr., and also the love of his life, Carol Ann, who have been patiently waiting to be reunited with him in Heaven.Tom is survived by daughter Mary Harmon, her daughters Stephanie and Chelsea Smith, son Fran Harmon, wife Kim and their children Abigail Stanley and T.J. Harmon, and his great grandson Franky.Visitation is by invitation only, please correspond to the family by email at tomharmonmemorial@gmail.com. Private Gravside Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano will officiate.