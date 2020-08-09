Thomas W. Harmon, Sr.
How we remember our brother, by Anne & Joyce.
TOM, 84 entered into eternal life on Friday, August 7, 2020 at home after a short illness. Born in Endicott, and raised in the 7th ward, he was the beloved son of the late Earl and Ann Harmon. Tom graduated from Binghamton Central High School and early in his career worked several years for Penna Cleaners who became his second family. He subsequently, developed his own general contracting business T.W.Harmon, Inc . and years later moved the company to Arizona where he resided until retiring and returning to Binghamton. Tom was a member of Saint Thomas Aquinas Church.
Tom had two brothers and three sisters. He grew up with his two youngest sisters Anne and Joyce. Tom always made sure they were protected, and he was their hero and above all they loved him.
Tom was avid sportsman and loved fishing, hunting and playing golf. He never missed a Sunday lying on the sofa watching his favorite pro teams the Yankees and Giants. He was a great patron of the casinos and the horse races at Saratoga. He was a good cook and enjoyed hosting delicious dinners. He had a great wit, a youthful spirit and was loved by all who knew him. During retirement, Tom remolded his and others' homes with his ever faithful helper David Zervos, who now misses Tom's guidance and humor. Above all he loved spending time with his family. Tom married his sweetheart Carol Harmon ( deceased 1995) and together they raised three sons, Thomas and Christopher (deceased), Francis, and daughter Mary.
Tom was predeceased by sister Louise Armbrust, Florida, brother Jack Harmon, Arizona, brother Earl Harmon, Vestal, brother in law Fred Talbut, Binghamton, brother in law Bob Armbrust, Florida
He is survived by sister Anne Bailey(Edward Bailey), Albany, Joyce Talbut (Fred Talbut, deceased), Binghampton, his grandchildren, Abigail Stanley, Thomas Harmon, Jr., Stephanie Smith, Chelsea Smith, great-grandson Franky Stanley, sister-in-law, Shirley Harmon, Vestal, sister in law Joan Harmon, Arizona, former sister-in-law Rosalie Smith.
Tom is, also survived by many nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 10 at J.A. McCormack Sons, Funeral Home 141 Main Street, Binghamton,N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 204 Washington Ave, 3rd floor, Endicott, NY 13760.