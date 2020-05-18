Thomasena Roma Fowler
Thomasena Roma Fowler

Endicott - Thomasena Roma Fowler entered into Eternal Life on May 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband Clarence, her parents Angelo and Amelia Roma, and five sisters: Mary Minni, Angelina Lulli, Theresa Garrett, Lena Standish, and Annette Etner.

Thomasena is survived by one sister, Eleanor Savage. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered for her generosity and devotion to her family by her daughters and son-in-laws: Kathy and David Perry, Alexandria Bay, NY, and Mary Ellen and Francis Skoviera, Tampa, FL. Grandchildren: Tim Perry, Ithaca, NY; Julie Skoviera Mendoza (John), Tampa, FL; and Aaron (Ashley) Skoviera, Tampa, FL. Great Grandchildren: Morgan, Alexander, Erin, Avery and Jack who loved their Nona.

Thomasena was lovingly known as Aunt Tommy and "second mother" to many wonderful nieces and nephews who remained in daily contact with her.

She was born in Endicott, NY and graduated from Union-Endicott High School. She had a wonderful career with IBM and retired in 1984. Thomasena loved and praised her Lord. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church for 67 years and faithfully served in various ministries.

She had many life-long friends and enjoyed spending time with them. Her favorite place to visit with friends was on her Paden Street front porch.

Due to current restrictions, a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Notification of that date and time will be published.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
