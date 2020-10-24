Thurley May LitwhilerVestal - Thurley May Litwhiler, 85, of Vestal, peacefully passed from this earth at home into the loving arms of God on Friday October 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Thurley May Libby, was born March 18, 1935 in Water Village, NH. She was the 11th child of 12 and was the apple of her family's eye. She graduated high school from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, NH in 1953. She met Truman Litwhiler while he was on summer vacation from college. They married on July 9, 1955 and settled in the Triple Cities to raise a family.Thurley was predeceased by her loving husband, Truman, parents Robert and Helen Libby, 11 siblings, and her grandson Jeremy Buchanan.Among her survivors are her children; Stephen Litwhiler (Nicole), Robin (Vince) Mauro, Karl Litwhiler (Mary Jane), Tammy Buchanan (Daniel), 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and her very special niece who was like a sister to Thurley, Susan Coulter-Hoag.Thurley loved the great outdoors, walking in the woods, trout fishing, and watching the birds while sitting on her porch. She cherished spending summers at the family camp in her native New Hampshire.The family would like to thank all the Lourdes Hospice professionals who assisted with Thurley's care with love, compassion and support.A memorial service will be held at a later date.