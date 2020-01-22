|
Tillie J. Kramer
Kirkwood - Tillie J. Kramer (nee Fotorny) passed away at the place she called home for the past 61 years. She was 91 years young. She was predeceased by her parents, William Fotorny and Mary (Sergi) Buchinsky; her husband John(Jack) in 2013. She is survived by her daughters; Barbara (Chris) Penatzer and Carol (Michael) Semonco; her grandchildren Brian and Rachel Semonco; her sister Margaret Babcock; nieces Kathy (Jeff)Jones, Karen Babcock; grandnieces Heather and Hannah Jones and many cousins. She enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, puzzles (harder the better), arts and crafts (was known as "the Carmel Corn Lady"), and any type of pasta with spaghetti sauce. She enjoyed bowling, especially going to tournaments. She had participated in 21 National Tournaments which took her to places all over the USA - places she had only read about or seen on TV. She may have not bowled great but had a good time and ate well! Services for Tillie will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Rt 11, Kirkwood. Family will receive friends at 10 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Even though she loved flowers, the family requests contributions to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760. Arrangements are in the care of the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020