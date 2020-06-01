Tim E. Raub



Great Bend, PA - Tim E. Raub, 61, of Great Bend, PA went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 31, 2020 with his loving wife of 38 years, Beth by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Tim was predeceased by his father, Glenn Raub Jr.; a sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Russell Fauver Sr.; and a nephew, Russell Fauver Jr. Besides his wife, Tim is also survived by his children, Stacy and Paul Leeming, and Jeremiah and Jessica Raub; by his loving mother, Edith Raub; five grandchildren, Kayla, Morgan, Myah, Jace, and Matilda, each holding a special place in his heart; a brother, Floyd and Kelly Raub; his nieces, Jennifer, Tanya, Jamie, Lyn-z, Amber, Georgia Raine, and Alisha; and nephew, Shawn. Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his buddy, Smokey. He was skilled carpenter, who built his own home. He worked in construction for years and more recently drove a water truck for GDS. Those who encountered him were blessed with his kind, caring, and heartfelt friendship and his willingness to help anyone in need. At his request there will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc, Hallstead, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.









