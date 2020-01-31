|
Tim "Meader" Meade
Binghamton - Tim "Meader" Meade 59, of Binghamton, NY passed away January 31, 2020 at Mercy House of the Southern Tier. He is survived by his wife Laurie and his sons Jake and Luke. He is also survived by a large extended family and amazing group of friends, including Mike Becker and lifelong friend Joe Walsh. Meader never met a stranger. Meader had his own celebration of life on Saturday January 18th, 2020 at House of Reardon's, when an impromptu benefit turned into one of the most special days of his life. Thank you, Pam, Norty, Hallsey and Ricky. According to his wishes there will be no services. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Mercy House for their compassionate care of not only Meader but everyone who walked through their doors. Expressions of remembrance may be made in Meader's honor to Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020