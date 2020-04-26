|
Timothy "Tim" Carmody
Timothy "Tim" Carmody, 70, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home with his family by his side on April 25, 2020.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Adelaide (De Barros) and their two children: son William Carmody and his wife, Tara (Normandin) of East Atlantic Beach, NY; daughter Mary (Carmody) Bath and her husband Timothy of Richmond, VA.
Tim was born on Staten Island on February 13, 1950, the fourth of five children of the late William and Margaret (Whalen) Carmody. He was predeceased by his sister Claire M. Cleghorn and is survived by three sisters: Margaret M. Haugeto and her husband, Harold; Judith E. Yasunaga; and Eileen Carmody. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Tim will be remembered for his generosity, selflessness, endless knowledge, and storytelling. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend who will be missed by so many.
Due to the pandemic, you are welcome to join the virtual service on the Wright-Beard Funeral Home Facebook page (no login or membership required) on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 5 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Upstate Cancer Center (https://www.upstatefoundation.org/cancercenter/donate).
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020