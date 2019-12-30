|
Timothy F. Day
Binghamton - Timothy Francis Day of Binghamton, died peacefully on Sunday morning, December 29th, at Good Shepherd Fairview Home with family by his side. Tim was the first child of ten born to Donald and Florence (Fody Conlon) Day and grew up on the southside of Binghamton. Tim was predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Jennifer (Davis) Day, granddaughter, Monica Day Moynan, parents Donald and Fody Day, as well as aunts, uncles and other relatives in the Day, Conlon, McGowan, Feheley, Byrnes, Gallagher, Doran, and Davis families.
He was the father of three daughters, Kimberly Benowski, Melanie (Brandon) Tucker, and Natalie (Nicholas) Woodhurst, grandfather to Ryan, Samantha, Monica, Trey, Piper, and Jordan, great-grandfather to Kayleigh and Nova, and companion to pup, Patches. He was the brother of Patricia (John) Cox, Daniel (Loan), Terrence, Moira, Luke (Pat), Teresa, Justina (Jim) Stanko, all of the Binghamton area, Mary Day Rolison (Colleen), San Jose, CA, and Anthony (Mary Ann) of Manlius, NY. Longtime friend of Tom Boyle, Mike Byrnes, Tommy Shea, the Davis and DePersis families and all who shared good times with him and Jennifer.
He gave new meaning to the phrase "fighting Irish" occasionally taking the term literally but more meaningfully by overcoming almost any obstacle life threw his way while staying true to his beliefs, always standing up for what he felt was right. Through Ironworkers Local 60, he daringly climbed steel building bridges across the east coast. As an Army veteran, he served in Korea during the Vietnam era. He continued to support those who serve as a member of VFW Chapter 478, and the American Legion for over 50 years. An avid sports fan he consistently stayed abreast of all things competitive and fast. In keeping with his fighting spirit, was his horsemanship. He was the only one that could ride Red Rambler, Bernard's prize quarter horse stud.
A special thank you to the people at Good Shepherd Fairview Home in Binghamton for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
Family and friends can express their condolences at THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton on Friday, January 3, 2020 between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Parish of Saints John and Andrew Catholic Church with a reception to follow at the DoubleTree Hilton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020