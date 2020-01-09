|
|
Timothy Joe Vermaat
Timothy Joe Vermaat, 62, passed away on January 6, 2020. He was predeceased by beloved nephew Peter Vermaat. He is survived by parents Peter and Janice Vermaat, brothers David (Wendy) Vermaat, Joel (Robin) Vermaat, and Jim Vermaat, sister Susan Mueller (Paul), daughters Paige Vermaat (Andrew Van Winkle) and Jayne (Allen) Smith, their mother Leslie Vermaat, as well as many nieces and nephews. His passion for teaching and love for the Chenango Forks community and students became his life's work and one of his greatest joys. Paige and Jayne would greatly appreciate the presence of those who knew him in any capacity as we celebrate and share stories about his life on Sunday, January 12 at Valley Christian Reformed Church, 1452 River Road, Binghamton. There will be a visitation at 2:00 pm, a short service at 3:30 pm, and a time for gathering and remembrance immediately following the service. Please feel free to come as you are and whenever you can. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chenango Forks Central School Nurse's Discretionary Fund: CFCS 1 Gordon Drive, Binghamton NY 13901 Attn: Nurse's Discretionary Fund. Electronic guest book is available at Zaagman.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020