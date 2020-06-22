Timothy P. "Tim" Ward
Vestal - On June 20th, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle, brother in-law, father-in-law and best friend left his party on earth and joined one in heaven with loved ones, friends and musicians he'd always wanted to have a whiskey with. Tim lived a life that most people dream of, never a day went by when laughter, kindness and joy didn't dominate his life. If you ever asked him how he was, you'd get "outstanding', 'livin' the dream' or 'fabulous'! He was never one to be a spectator, he was a lifeforce for every event; from being at the hospital when his grandchildren were born to his first Yankee game with his son-in-law and close friends where he was Fan of the Game and featured twice on the Jumbotron. Age was never really a factor for him; when his family witnessed him crowd surf at a Collective Soul concert just as he was about to become a grandfather - we were in awe of just how cool Tim was. When he got a difficult diagnosis, he thought...Challenge Accepted! He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Spring Ward, his daughters Kari and Megan, his son-in-law Brian Bayait, his granddaughters Ania, Jadyn and Cailey; his mother, Phyllis P. Ward, his siblings, Kathleen, Mike, David, Susan and Brian. He was predeceased by his father, Richard P. Ward and his in-laws, Dr. John F. Spring and Anne Gray Spring. Tim's spirit lives on with his family at McGirk's and the B.C. Celtic Pipes & Drum Band as well. In recent years, we saw Tim on the news pretty frequently for McGirk's, but he started his press coverage at a young age when his family was featured in the Press & Sun for the year-long camping trip they took around the U.S. When he returned from this voyage, is where his life with Sue began. Years later, the Ward family would embark on another family bonding venture when they created The Pond where they held annual family reunions with many generations and no electricity or plumbing - nothing but nature. Along with his parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, aunts, uncles and his best friend Paul (aka Farmer) would share countless bonfires and parties at The Pond. He had the most wonderful times with his Spring family at the cottage on Seneca lake, where he windsurfed, water skied, sailed, and swam with Jack and Anne, his sisters in law: Patty, Diane and Barbie and their families who he loved being with. The Spring brothers-in-law are a crew like no other and have a special place in Tim's heart; Brad, Greg, and Terry shared wild times that have become legendary stories in the Spring Family. When the sun was shining, you would find him on one of his Harley's. Tim made an impact on everyone he met through his career paths at Sugarman's, Dick's, IBM, Southern Tier Wind Sports, Celtic Communication, Portable Pubs and his favorite venture ever - McGirk's Irish Pub. McGirk's was his means of 'livin' the dream' every day. He saw old friends and made wonderful new ones at the bar and listening to bands. Tim's love and support of live music was overwhelming and will continue on with every note played there. Tim was a bagpiper for the Broome County Celtic Pipes & Drum Band since 1990. He could be found many evenings at the bar with his pipes in hand playing along with some of his favorite musicians. He was so touched by everyone who came to his benefit in the fall and reached out during his illness. All that love and support stayed with him for the rest of his days. Tim's family is especially grateful for the care Dr. Ramanujan provided and gave Tim the gift of time by detecting the disease when he did Everyone who was close to him would agree that we are better people because we loved him. We will never know just how many people's lives he impacted, but it's wide and long lasting. Tim was always up for a party, so when it's safe to do so - there will be a public celebration of his life to be announced at a later date. The family will be holding a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers or contributions, we ask you to honor Tim's request to not wait; get to the doctor and get early detection tests done and to "please reach out, say hello, tell a loved one or someone struggling in life that you are sending them a prayer, you have no idea what it does for them".
Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.