Newark Valley - Timothy M. Peters, 67, of Newark Valley, formerly of Vestal, NY, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He is now reunited with his daughter and son, Rachel and Mark; his stepdaughter, Holly; his parents, Bud and Evelyn; and his brother, Jim. He is survived by his loving wife, Michaelene, who devoted herself to his health and happiness. He is also survived by his children Elizabeth (Jeremiah) Newton, Andrew (Jennifer) Peters, and Katherine (David) Cummiskey; grandchildren Rachel, Josephine, Aaron, Margot, Jocelyn, and Brynn; step-grandchildren Cameron, Lexi, Emmi, and Averi, stepchildren Lisa and Billi Meazler; brothers Clifton, Todd (Cathy), and Dan (Ingrid), as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tim was an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows church. He earned a degree in accounting and worked for IBM Endicott for 33 years. He travelled extensively with IBM to many foreign countries. Tim had several special pets who he loved very much. He was an avid Yankees and Bills fan. Tim was a kind and generous person who was always willing to help anyone in need. He spent his final years living with his wife in a peaceful country setting enjoying nature, peace, and quiet. Due to the public health crisis, funeral services will be private. "It was when you saw no footsteps that I carried you."
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020