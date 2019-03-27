|
|
Tina M. Robarge
Owego - Tina Marie Robarge, 45, of Owego passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Tina is survived by her son, Corey Stuart; parents, Duane, Jr. and Eva Creller; brother and sister-in-law, David and Milisa Creller; two nieces, Katie and Raina Creller; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Tina loved working for Rapid Recovery Repo 1186 and will be remembered for her loving spirit. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego with the Pastor Brian Scanlon, officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Tina's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2019