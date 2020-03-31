|
Tina Marie Daniels
Carbondale, PA - Tina Marie Daniels, 70, of Carbondale, died Saturday upon arrival at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Daniels on September 14, 2014.
Born April 5, 1949 in Johnson City, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Rose Marie Petranek Rezmerski.
Tina was a 1967 graduate of Johnson City High School, Johnson City, NY. She had been employed for over 16 years as a receptionist for Dr. Vithal Dhaduk, MD. in his Carbondale office. She was beloved by her family and friends.
She is survived by a son: Eric Himko of Charlotte, NC; a step daughter: Dr. Angel Wojcik, Ph.D. of Washington, DC.
A service for family and friends will be announced at a future date from Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Carbondale. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY.
In the meantime please share condolences with Tina's family by visiting her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020