|
|
Tom Caletka
Tom Caletka, 58 also known as Hector to all who knew him, passed away on February 23, 2020. Tom was predeceased by his parents Steve and Kay (Corser) Caletka and his brother Paul Caletka. Tom worked for several years for the City of Binghamton. He is survived by his wife Sandy, daughters Sarah and Tina, grand-daughters; Kaliana, Briana, and Jayden and grandson Shane, brothers; Joe (Margaret) Kalet, Steve Caletka (Karen Springer), Tony (Bridget) Caletka, sisters Peg Hubbert and Barb (Jeff) Patinka, sisters-in-law Janice Caletka and Donna Oliver. Tom leaves behind many nieces and nephews who loved him very much. Tom was a former member of St. Cyril and Methodious in Binghamton NY. There will be a private celebration of life gathering. Please keep Tom's wife, children, and grandchildren in your prayers at this difficult time. Arrangements by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020