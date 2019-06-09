Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
137 Robinson St.
Binghamton, NY

Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
137 Robinson St.
Binghamton, NY

Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
8:45 AM
THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
137 Robinson St.
Binghamton, NY

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Churc
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton - Tommaso Montefusco, 84, went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife Maria Montefusco; parents Attore and Liberata Montefusco; Sister Marisa DeFederico. He is survived by his son Thomas (Frances) Montefusco; grandson Mathieu Montefusco; nieces, nephews and cousins especially Liberata and Amelia DeFederico; special cousin and caregiver for the past 20 years, Rosetta DeRitis. Tommaso came to this country from Italy in 1959, retired as manager from the Binghamton-Johnson City Sewage Treatment Plant. He was proud to be president of the Abbrusse Club for many years, where longtime friendships were made and stories shared. Tommaso was an avid fan of the A.C. Milan Soccer club, and the New York Yankees. He was a master cook with endless dishes; a specialty in cooking flavorful Tripe and Rabbit. He enjoyed spending countless time in Italy each year, reminiscing with family and friends in the piazza. One of his greatest joys was looking forward to the large weekly Sunday gatherings and dinners with family, where he will be greatly missed. Tommaso's pride and joy was his grandson, Mathieu. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Lourdes Hospital for their incredible compassion and care; especially Dr. Phoenix and Nurse Ron. We will be eternally grateful for all your hard work and dedication. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. The Mens' Abruzzese Club will meet at 6pm at the Funeral Home. A Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday at 8:45am at the Funeral Home and continue with a Funeral Mass at 9:30am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco.
