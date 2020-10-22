Toni L. AlgerJohnson City - On Sunday Oct.18, 2020, Toni Lee Alger passed away from Covid-19 complications at age 72. Toni was born in Oneonta, NY on August 24, 1948. She attended high school at Union-Endicott and Maine-Endwell. She retired from IBM in 2007. Toni enjoyed watching the birds from her living room window, traveling with her daughters' families, having her grandchildren visit, and the company of her three cats. Toni is survived by her daughter's Lori (Chris) Haskell, Michele (Ray) Davis; her sister Elaine Ballard; her cousin Linda Glasner; her grandchildren Devin, Kaylina, Jordan, & Ariana; as well as nieces and nephews. She is predeceased in death by her husband Jay Alger, and her parents Ivan Foster and Dinah Yoder. A celebration of her life will commence at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Animal Care Council, PO Box 269, Endicott, NY 13760