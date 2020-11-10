1/1
Tony Cordileone
Tony Cordileone

Endicott - Tony Cordileone, 93 of Endicott, passed away unexpectedly, Monday November 9, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Filomena Cordileone; his baby brother; his brother Armando Cordileone; his sister, Adeline (Frank) Curatalo; his nephew, Kenneth Curatalo. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 57 years, Natalie; his step-son, Bob (Jo) Fontana; his grandchildren, Robert Fontana, Angel Martin and Casey Shannon; two sisters-in-law, Marie Cordileone and Rose Bilka; his Godson, Louis DeBenedittis. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott, a Veteran of the US Army, serving in WW II. He was a retired employee of ARA Vending with 20 years of service and the proprietor of the West Endicott Grill. Private funeral services were held and burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to either, St. Anthony of Padua Church 906 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY or Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
Natalie and family,

So sorry to hear of Tony's passing. May God bless him and be with you and your family.

Theresa Gigante
Mary Patrick
Vikki Gigante
Friend
