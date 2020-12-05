1/
Tracy L. Mark
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracy L. Mark

Binghamton, NY - Tracy L. Mark, 50, of Binghamton passed away unexpectedly December 1, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Gladys and Ralph Thomas. She is survived by; her sister and brother-in-law, Kari and Michael Decker; nieces, Bethanee (Cody) and Kaylee Decker; nephew, Michael Decker III; great-nephew, Jason; great nieces, Hope and Alice; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Due to current events a Memorial will be held by the family at a later date. Express condolences online at www.SavageFS.com. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-DeMarco Funeral Service.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
338 Conklin Ave
Binghamton, NY 13903
(607) 785-2841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved