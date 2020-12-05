Tracy L. Mark
Binghamton, NY - Tracy L. Mark, 50, of Binghamton passed away unexpectedly December 1, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Gladys and Ralph Thomas. She is survived by; her sister and brother-in-law, Kari and Michael Decker; nieces, Bethanee (Cody) and Kaylee Decker; nephew, Michael Decker III; great-nephew, Jason; great nieces, Hope and Alice; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
Due to current events a Memorial will be held by the family at a later date. Express condolences online at www.SavageFS.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-DeMarco Funeral Service.