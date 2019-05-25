|
|
Trenna Najarian
Greene - Trenna Najarian age 83 of Greene, NY, passed away on May 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Marjorie Lucille (Osborne) and Carlton Gillete Thompson. She is survived by her loving husband Jack Najarian; son Dr. Cary Najarian and wife Jodi; daughter Jaquelin Signor and husband Peter; grandchildren Harper and Jack Najarian and Matthew Signor.
Trenna was a lifelong member of the Zion Episcopal Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and was a member of the altar guild. Trenna obtained a B.S degree from Oneonta State College and was an elementary teacher at Greene Central School for 26 years. Trenna loved teaching, playing the piano and spending a great deal of time with her grandchildren. All her family was so special to her, especially her loving husband Jack of 63 years.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Behe Funeral Home Oxford, NY. A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Sylvan Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Zion Episcopal Church, 10 North Chenango St. Greene, NY 13778. Friends and family may share memories and condolences by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 25, 2019