Trevor C. Young
Trevor C. Young passed away peacefully with his beloved dogs by his side on June 18th, 2020. Trevor was born in Norwich, New York on May 26, 1966, to his mother, Carolyn Barrows and father and close friend, the late Charles "Chuck" Young. He is survived by his mother and step father, Bradley; his step mother, Ruth Young; his sisters, Tracey D'Arcy and her husband Eric and Brandi Craver and her husband Scott and several aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Trevor grew up in Greene, New York and was an avid sports fan. He was an outstanding football and baseball player at Greene High School. Upon graduation Trevor moved to San Diego, California and received his college degree. While there he was a Micro Electronic Engineer with several patents to his name. Trevor would return to the area in 2004 to be near his family. Trevor loved his family very much and spent the next 16 years of his life being self-employed and watching his nieces and nephews grow into amazing young men and women that he was very proud of. Trevor also spent his time enjoying Binghamton hockey, to which he had season tickets for many years, and cheering on the New York Giants. There will be a private ceremony for his family to commemorate and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers please give a hug to someone in your family. Arrangements are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.