Troy Peter Ramage
- - Troy Peter Ramage died February 21, 2019 at the age of 71. Born November 1, 1947, he was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Carroll H. Ramage and Lois Moses.
Troy's life will continue to be celebrated by his son, Vaughn (Michelle) Ramage; life partner, Bonnie Tripp; mother to his child, Carol Reevie; granddaughter, Brooke (Ryan) Burt; and step-grandchildren: Zane, Olivia and Ceceilia Wallace. As well as his sisters: Trudy (Ed) Chara, Tresa (Craig) Jones, Trilla Ramage and Twila (Kevin) O'Connell; and fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family, good friends, fellow "Boogiers", and all who knew him.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 12:00-2:00pm at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney, NY. In lieu of flowers, we are asking to bring a hat, stories, or any jokes that remind you of Troy.
Share condolences online at www.landersfh.com. Arrangements under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019