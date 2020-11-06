1/1
Trudy (Ralston) Gamble
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trudy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trudy (Ralston) Gamble

Johnson City, NY - Trudy Gamble (Ralston), age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 4 2020 due to natural causes. She was born December 5, 1938 in Germany and later immigrated to the United States in 1956. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Morris (Mac) Gamble. She is survived by her sister Gunda; her sons Lyndon, Daniel and Scott; her grandchildren Jennifer, Daniel and Miranda; her great grandchildren Mikayla, Lilly, Haley, Kalea and Elliana.

Trudy was an author, award winning artist who specialized in painting and sculpting and creator of her own line SUN Designs. She was passionate about art, fashion, yachting on the ocean, and above all else her family. She will always be remembered by her loved ones as a loving mother, grandmother and friend whose big heart and quirkiness brought many smiles to those around her. Her listening ear, soft shoulder to lean on and words of wisdom will be greatly missed. She was a strong woman who lived a very full and adventurous life. A private memorial will be held by her family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your own favorite charity in loving memory of Trudy Gamble.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
216 Broadway
Port Ewen, NY 12466
(845) 802-4614
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved