Trudy (Ralston) Gamble



Johnson City, NY - Trudy Gamble (Ralston), age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 4 2020 due to natural causes. She was born December 5, 1938 in Germany and later immigrated to the United States in 1956. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Morris (Mac) Gamble. She is survived by her sister Gunda; her sons Lyndon, Daniel and Scott; her grandchildren Jennifer, Daniel and Miranda; her great grandchildren Mikayla, Lilly, Haley, Kalea and Elliana.



Trudy was an author, award winning artist who specialized in painting and sculpting and creator of her own line SUN Designs. She was passionate about art, fashion, yachting on the ocean, and above all else her family. She will always be remembered by her loved ones as a loving mother, grandmother and friend whose big heart and quirkiness brought many smiles to those around her. Her listening ear, soft shoulder to lean on and words of wisdom will be greatly missed. She was a strong woman who lived a very full and adventurous life. A private memorial will be held by her family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your own favorite charity in loving memory of Trudy Gamble.









