Twylah Wasileski Obituary
Twylah Wasileski

Twylah Wasileski, 96, was born in Johnson City, life long resident of Broome County, passed away December 1, 2019 at Elizabeth Church Manor.

She is survived by her 2 Sons and 3 grandchildren. At Twylah's request there will be no Services. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband Stanley, in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, N.Y.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
