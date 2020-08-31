Tyler J. DorisWhitney Point - With deepest sorrow, we announce that our beloved Tyler Jay Doris passed away August 27th, 2020.He will be missed everyday by his parents Rebecca and Ron Pangburn, brother Ronnie Pangburn, father Joey Vanostrand and wife Anna, sisters JoAnna and Aliena Vanostrand, grandparents Jeffrey and Sue Doris, grandparents Don and Fran Pangburn, aunt Beth Doris, many great aunts and uncles, cousins, and his special friends, Cody and Jake.Our Ty Guy's battle came to an end but his heart of gold legacy will carry on. With an incredibly strong faith, Tyler loved in a way most can only imagine and his willingness to help anyone went unmatched. Tyler lived 100 years in his short 23 years on this earth and through it all, he brought joy to those around him and found the soft spot in everyone's heart. He was loved by all and he loved all, especially his mom who was his rock and best friend. Tyler loved hunting and fishing and was most passionate about his pursuits as a mechanic. He will finally be judged by "the only One who matters" and he will come to know peace."God bless", Ty Guy, we love you more.A celebration of life will be held September 6th at Dorchester park, 3pm. All are welcome."Jesus, may I trouble you for a ride back home?"